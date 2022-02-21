2.24 Trista Landsom and Cadence Tish.JPG

Trista Landsom (L) and Cadence Tish stand together during the MSHSL gymnastics state championship opening ceremony. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the best gymnasts in the state of Minnesota gathered in the capital city, the duo of Cadence Tish and Trista Landsom represented St. Peter high school in the MSHSL Class A Individual Championships. Despite the brisk day on the streets of St. Paul, inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the competition was on fire all evening.

"It's an awesome experience to come here and to be able to perform in this arena at the State Tournament," said St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden. "It's a huge accomplishment to get here and I'm so proud of these young ladies because they went out there and gave it their all."

2.24 Cadence Tish.JPG

Cadence Tish eyes her landing spot during front flip. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saints junior Cadence Tish was the first to compete for St. Peter as she took part in the balance beam competition, being just the second girl to perform a routine in the meet. One minor slip-up was all that impacted Tish and she quickly rebounded to finish the second-half of her set with a backflip off the beam and a phenomenal landing.

2.24 Cadence Tish landing.JPG

Junior gymnast Cadence Tish poses after completing her dismount from the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"It was a really good experience for me," Tish said afterwards. "It's nerve wracking, but it shows how far I've come."

Although there would still be a long wait to see where she would place, Tish scored 8.325 with the routine and when the day came to an end, her score was good for a 38th place finish in the state.

Unlike Tish, freshman Trista Landsom had quite a wait before her opportunity to compete in the uneven bars with section 2A going to that even in the seventh of eight rotations on the night.

"For me I had to just try to stay calm, it's hard to be going last because it's easy to get nervous," Landsom noted.

2.24 Trista Landsom.JPG

Trista Landsom begins to gather momentum during her routine on the uneven bars, (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

When she had the opportunity though, Landsom performed her routine without a hitch or any indication of being nervous. At the conclusion of her clean dismount and landing, Landsom scored an 8.650 which proved good enough to earn 30th place in the state.

2.24 Trista Landsom landing.JPG

Freshman Trista Landsom sticks the landing coming off the uneven bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"I couldn't be more proud of the hard work they put in," said Glidden. "What they showcased here and how they represented our team was great."

Glidden also took a moment to talk about how happy she was for entire team and the season they put together, noting what she hopes Tish and Landsom's appearance at state will do for the team.

"I'm hoping this just motivates even more of our team to want to be here and showcase their talent. I'm hoping next year even more girls will be here to represent St. Peter high school."

