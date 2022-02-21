...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
With the best gymnasts in the state of Minnesota gathered in the capital city, the duo of Cadence Tish and Trista Landsom represented St. Peter high school in the MSHSL Class A Individual Championships. Despite the brisk day on the streets of St. Paul, inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium, the competition was on fire all evening.
"It's an awesome experience to come here and to be able to perform in this arena at the State Tournament," said St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden. "It's a huge accomplishment to get here and I'm so proud of these young ladies because they went out there and gave it their all."
Saints junior Cadence Tish was the first to compete for St. Peter as she took part in the balance beam competition, being just the second girl to perform a routine in the meet. One minor slip-up was all that impacted Tish and she quickly rebounded to finish the second-half of her set with a backflip off the beam and a phenomenal landing.
"It was a really good experience for me," Tish said afterwards. "It's nerve wracking, but it shows how far I've come."
Although there would still be a long wait to see where she would place, Tish scored 8.325 with the routine and when the day came to an end, her score was good for a 38th place finish in the state.
Unlike Tish, freshman Trista Landsom had quite a wait before her opportunity to compete in the uneven bars with section 2A going to that even in the seventh of eight rotations on the night.
"For me I had to just try to stay calm, it's hard to be going last because it's easy to get nervous," Landsom noted.
When she had the opportunity though, Landsom performed her routine without a hitch or any indication of being nervous. At the conclusion of her clean dismount and landing, Landsom scored an 8.650 which proved good enough to earn 30th place in the state.
"I couldn't be more proud of the hard work they put in," said Glidden. "What they showcased here and how they represented our team was great."
Glidden also took a moment to talk about how happy she was for entire team and the season they put together, noting what she hopes Tish and Landsom's appearance at state will do for the team.
"I'm hoping this just motivates even more of our team to want to be here and showcase their talent. I'm hoping next year even more girls will be here to represent St. Peter high school."