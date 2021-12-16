Looking to build off Tuesday's victory against Jackson County Central, the St. Peter boys basketball team played host to the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers. After a tight first half, the Panthers pulled away when their do-it-all forward Mitchel Jaskowiak caught fire on his way to a 36-point performance, propelling G-SL to an 82-64 win.
Throughout the first half, the teams battled back and forth as sophomore Tate Olson hit a couple of clutch 3-pointers anytime the Panthers threatened to pull ahead. It was clear that despite the score, though, G-SL held a rebounding and size advantage, exacerbated by several Saints players finding themselves in foul trouble.
The Panthers took a 35-32 lead into halftime after they stole the ball with a couple seconds to go in the half and put in a buzzer-beating layup.
In the opening minutes of the second half, G-SL was able to begin building a lead when Jaskowiak found his rhythm and hitting from outside the arc to go with his driving offense. The Saints could no longer stave off the Panther attack as turnovers began to mount, crippling any chance of a comeback.
Jaskowiak remained in the game until the final moments, finishing the game with 36 while his teammate Eli Ehrke added 23 points of his own.
The Saints had four players finish the game scoring in double digits with Tate Olson leading the way with 18 points. Bennet Olson was second on the team in scoring with 14 while Alex Bosacker added 13 and Marwan Abdi scored 10 of his own.
The loss drops St. Peter back to .500 on the season with a 3-3 record. The Saints will return to action Friday, Dec. 17 when they travel to Waseca to take on the Bluejays with tip off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.