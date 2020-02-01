Trailing 3-0, the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team rallied to tie Minnehaha United 3-3, but the Redhawks won it in overtime 4-3 on Friday at Minnehaha Ice Arena in Minneapolis.
Minnehaha (9-15), a co-op between Minnehaha Academy, St. Agnes, DeLaSalle and Providence Academy, jumped to a 3-0 in the first period.
The Bulldogs (13-11) cut the lead to 3-2 with a pair of goals in the second period. Nicole McCabe scored from Kelly Olness and Lucy Kleschult at 3:59. Kleschult scored, assisted by Emma Seaver and McCabe at 11:15.
Makenna Mueller, assisted by Anna Pavlo, scored the tying goal at 4:24 of the third period.
Ava Wasserman, assisted by Hannah Schommer, completed her hat trick by scoring the game-winning goal at 11 seconds into the overtime.
The Bulldogs out shot Minnehaha 32-23. Bulldogs goalie Madi Kisor made 19 saves. Redhawks goalie Elle Wasserman had 29 saves.
The Bulldogs finish off the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Worthington.
The Section 2A playoff begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the high seeds.