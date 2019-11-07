STORM LAKE, IOWA — Ella Wiebusch, a native of St. Peter, has been named to the 2019 American Rivers Conference Fall Academic Team as announced by the league office last week.
Wiebusch is one of 23 Buena Vista student-athletes to be named to the team.
To be eligible for nomination, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing and have at least one full year of residency at the current institution. He/she must also maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
The Beavers were led on the team by eight women's soccer players and five men's soccer players.
A total of 438 student-athletes from across the league were named to the team.