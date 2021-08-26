The Cleveland Clippers volleyball team opened the 2021 season with a hard fought win against New Ulm Cathedral. Cleveland went the distance to earn the 3-2 victory after trading the first four sets.
The Clippers won the first set 25-19 before dropping the second 25-14. Cleveland rebounded in the third set with a 25-20 win before New Ulm Cathedral tied the game at 2-2 by taking the fourth set 25-16.
In the critical fifth set, the Clippers took the match with a 15-12 showing.
Emily Kern led the way on offense with 22 kills while also recording eight digs and six blocks.
Jordyn Klingel set up the offense with 23 assists and Emma Sweere put 18 digs on the board. Grayce Kortuem also recorded four blocks.
Cleveland, now 1-0 on the season, will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.