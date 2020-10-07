No. 2 seeded Lakeville North shut out No. 15 seeded Tri-City United/Cleveland 7-0 in the first round of the Section 1AA girls tennis team playoffs Monday.

"Their singles were really strong and completely dominated us as we only came up with three total games," TCU/Cleveland head coach Phil Murry said.

"Doubles were much more competitive, and I truly believe that we had a chance to win all three.

"Gabby and Rachel came back from down 5-2 to win the first set 7-5. They were leading 5-4 in the second before Lakeville North battled back."

The Titans drop into the consolation round at 4 p.m. Thursday at No. 14 seeded Albert Lea, which lost to No. 3 seeded Lakeville South in the first round.

Lakeview North 7, TCU/Cleveland 0

Singles

1. Keira Kelly, LN, def. Josie Plut 6-0, 6,0

2. Esha Sekar, LN, def. Monserrat Ruiz 6-0, 6-0

3. Eden Britt, LN, def. Morgan Mueller 6-0, 6-1

4. Domiano Baidene, LN, def. Sami Tied 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1. Hannah Fekler-Hannah Galles, LN, def. Gabby Prochaska-Rachel Rynda 5-7, 7-5, 10-2

2. Jasmin Woo-Maija Lunde, LN, def. Emma Traenor-MacKenzie Holmbo 6-4, 6-4

3. Annie Doyle-Sammy Roy, LN, def. Allie Schley-Savannah Squires 7-5, 6-1

