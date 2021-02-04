The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday to approve state tournament models for all winter high school sports.
All proposals did not discuss the potential attendance of fans at these events, except for boys swimming and diving. In order to allow for athletes to safely space out inside the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center, no fans will be allowed into the boys swimming and diving state event.
Also approved Thursday was the shifting of track and field from a two-classification activity into a three-classification activity starting in Spring 2022.
The largest 64 schools will compete in Class AAA, the next largest 96 schools will compete in Class AA and the remaining schools will all compete in Class A.
Listed below are details on the approved winter state tournament formats, listed alphabetically by activity.
ALPINE SKI
The alpine ski state tournament will be held March 10 at Giant's Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik, the traditional host for the state tournament.
This format allows for 88 skiers per gender — the typical number of athletes — to complete both of the traditional two runs through the course.
If weather does not allow the event to be held in Biwabik, alternative sites are also being looked at that use man-made snow.
BOYS AND GIRLS BASKETBALL
The boys and girls state basketball tournaments will both be shifting to regional sites for its state quarterfinal games to limit travel.
Those quarterfinal contests will be held March 30-31, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals April 6-8 at Target Center in Minneapolis. The state championships for both boys and girls and all four classes will be played April 9-10 at Target Center.
A definite schedule for which classes and genders will play on which days has not been finalized.
Traditionally, the boys and girls state basketball tournaments take place during separate weeks.
DANCE
Instead of Target Center, the dance state competition will likely be conducted at Edina High School.
The jazz competition is scheduled for March 12, with 12 teams competing in each class and four teams permitted to be in the building at once.
It will the same format March 13 for the kick competition.
Unlike years past, there will be no preliminary portion of the state competition, with each team only performing their routines once.
GYMNASTICS
The state gymnastics competition will be noticeably different this season. To start, the event will not be held at either the University of Minnesota or Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Instead, Champlin Park High School is the most likely host.
The event was approved to be conducted March 26-27, with Class A competing the first day and Class AA the second day.
The team and individual competitions will be conducted simultaneously, with the advancing team and individual athletes from four sections competing at one time.
Traditionally, the team and individual competitions are contested on separate days. This season, any athlete on an advancing team that also qualified individually will perform her routine on each discipline once, with that score counting toward both competitions.
BOYS AND GIRLS HOCKEY
The boys and girls state hockey tournaments will look most similar to years past than many other winter activities.
The entirety of both state tournaments will take place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul over the course of seven days.
The girls quarterfinals are scheduled for March 26 and March 27, the boys quarterfinals are March 30 and March 31, the girls semifinals are April 1, the boys semifinals are April 2 and all four championship games are scheduled for April 3.
There will be no consolation games unlike in previous years.
NORDIC SKI
Nordic ski will see the largest cut of athletes permitted to compete at state this year. About 70 less athletes for both the boys and girls races will qualify this season, resulting in only 88 athletes per gender.
The largest cut of athletes comes from only one team per section qualifying for state instead of two, and each team using only four skiers at state instead of the traditional six.
The event will be March 12 at Giant's Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik, where the event is normally held.
Similar to alpine ski, the MSHSL is working on backup sites with man-made snow in case weather does not cooperate.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
The event will take place across three days at the University of Minnesota, as it usually does, but the format of those three days will be altered.
The diving competition for both Class A and Class AA will take place March 18, while the Class A and Class AA swimming competition will be contested separately on March 19 and March 20, although there's been no decision on which class goes on which day.
There will be no swimming preliminary races, and instead the event will feature the full complement of swimmers competing in the normal amount of heats, with the times being combined together after all heats have been contested.
Four sections will compete together at one time.
WRESTLING
There are still no sites announced for the state wrestling tournament, but the three classifications will never be in the same building at once. None of those potential sites is the Xcel Energy Center — the typical site — since the boys and girls state hockey tournaments will there at the same time.
Wherever it is held, the dates for the state competition will be March 25-27.
Each class will conduct the entirety of the team and individual competitions on one day, with the team portion in the morning and the individual portion in the afternoon and evening.
To allow for this — and ensure no wrestler goes beyond the maximum of five matches per day — a state preliminary competition will held to make it so only four teams advance per class, and only 16 wrestlers per weight class advance individually to the final state event.
There will be no consolation bracket unlike in previous years.
This also changes section competitions. This season, the top two teams from each section will advance to a state prelim, where it will compete against the top two teams from a different section. One of those four teams will then advance to state.
Individually, the top eight individuals per weight class will advance to the state preliminary round and compete against the top eight individuals from a second section. Four of those 16 wrestlers will advance to state.
The process for how the MSHSL will decide which sections match up with each other has not yet been announced.