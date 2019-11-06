The St. Peter swim team had a stellar performance at the Section 1A girls swimming and diving preliminaries Wednesday at Rochester Recreation Center.
The Saints improved their times in 34 of 35 races, set three school records, and swam under the state meet cut time in three events.
"We are going into FINALS in all events!" St. Peter head coach Mary Lager said.
200 Medley Relay
The third place team of Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Olivia Denzer set the tone of the preliminary meet with a stunning performance, dropping 5 seconds from their seed time to clock a 1:52.87, under the state cut time by 0.62, making the championship heat.
200 freestyle
All four of the Saints made it into finals.
6th Hannah Denzer cut 1 second with a time of 2:04.08, making the championship heat.
11th Olivia Denzer cut 5 seconds to clock 2:06.38.
13th Anna Boomgaarden dropped 5.8 seconds 2:10.70.
15th Piedra Larson cut 4 seconds 2:12.25.
200 Individual Medley
1st Morgan Kelly cut 6 seconds to clock a 2:11.95, setting a new school record, and was 4 seconds under the state cut time
15th RaeAnne Smit dropped 6.8 seconds and is going into finals in at 2:32.02.
18th Salena Smit cut 5 seconds at 2:34.03.
20th Amelia Dickie cut 10 seconds clocking 2:36.89.
50 Freestyle
12th Shelby Graft dropped 1 second clocking 26.21.
16th Isabel Avant cut 1 second at 26.84.
27th Kathryn Larson dropped 0.65 for a 27.75.
33rd Morgan Peterson trimmed 0.48 for a 28.40.
100 Butterfly
4th Jaiden Landsom cut 1.1 seconds clocking 1:02.03 making the championship heat.
6th Anna Boomgaarden cut 2 second for a 1:05.32 making the championship heat.
9th RaeAnne Smit cut 3 seconds cocking 1:06.69.
19th Piedra Larson trimmed 0.50 for a 1:11.31.
100 Freestyle
14th Lexi Johnson dropped 1.76 to swim 58.87.
25th Isabel Avant shaved 0.80 clocking 1:00.70.
27th Paige Wachal chopped 3.36 from her time at 1:01.12.
32nd Kathryn Larson cut 1.1 seconds to earn a 1:02.14.
500 Freestyle
5th Hannah Denzer set a new school record, chopping 7 seconds to clock 5:29.50 and making the championship heat.
10th Olivia Denzer clocked a 5:46.42 to make finals.
20th Morgan Peterson cut 17.97 seconds to earn a 6:13.39
21st Ashley Stanton cut 17.83 seconds to swim a 6:13.83
200 Free Relay
4th team of Lexi Johnson, Olivia Denzer, Hannah Denzer, Morgan Kelly, dropped 4.41 seconds making the championship heat.
100 Backstroke
4th Jaiden Landsom cut 2.53 seconds clocking 1:03.52 making the championship heat.
8th Shelby Graft cut 1.4 second for a 1:05.40 making the championship heat.
16th Salena Smit cut 1.84 seconds, clocking 1:10.02.
17th Paige Wachal chopped 3.35 seconds for a time of 1:10.55.
100 Breaststroke
1st Morgan Kelly cut 3.4 seconds to clock a 1:07.24,setting a new school record, and was 2 seconds under the state cut time.
11th Madison Kelly dropped 3.27 seconds and is going into finals in at 1:16.78.
13th Maya Pettis cut 5 seconds clocking 1:18.30.
19th Aubry Landsom cut 3 seconds clocking 1:21.25.
400 Free Relay
6th team of Isabel Avant, Kathryn Larson, Hannah Denzer and Shelby Graft, shaved 0.4 seconds in making the championship heat in 3:59.63.
The section finals start at noon Friday.