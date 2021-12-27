Hosting their first gymnastics meet of the season, the St. Peter Saints welcomed the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers to the Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. St. Peter once again got strong performances across the board as they would cruise on to a 132.825-126.475 victory in their final performance before the holiday break.
Laura Klatt led the way for the Saints with the top all-around performance with a score of 34.150 thanks to first place finishes in vault (8.650) and bars (7.875).
Anna Klatt had the second-best all-around performance with a score of 33.525 as she earned top marks in the beam (9.125) and floor (8.925).
Cadence Tish (33.025) had the third-best all-around performance on the night while Makayla Moline (32.125) had the fourth-best showing.
The junior varsity gymnastics team put together a solid performance overall as well, winning their battle 89.300-34.650.
St. Peter will return to action Saturday, Jan. 8 when the team travels to take part in an invitational hosted by Watertown-Mayer High School.