Lucy Kleschult.JPG

Lucy Kleschult blasts a slapshot at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team hosted the Litchfield Dragons with an opportunity to improve above .500 in Big South Conference play for the first time this season. Despite being outshot 48-9, the Bulldogs stood firm to earn their fourth shutout of the year and win 3-0. 

Anna Pavlo.JPG

Anna Pavlo wraps the puck behind the net as she attempts to sneak it into the goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the win, Minnesota River stands at 9-10 (6-5 BSC) on the season with five regular season games remaining on the schedule.

Amilia Messer.JPG

Amilia Messer gets her glove on a shot keeping the Dragons off the scoresheet. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Prior to puck drop, the Bulldogs also took a moment to celebrate the parents of the team members with flowers (information will be provided at the end of the story).

Adrianna Bixby.JPG

Adrianna Bixby tracks down a puck in the corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The game got off to a quick start as just 1:39 into the first period, Darbi Dunning spun around and launched a backhanded shot at the net. The puck found a gap in goaltender's defense and put the Bulldogs ahead. Sophia Doherty and Macy Portner were credited with assists getting the puck to Dunning in front of the net.

Macey Portner.JPG

Macey Portner breaks away with the puck. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Litchfield responded with several ferocious volleys at the Minnesota River net, but goaltender Amilia Messer was a rock for the Bulldogs and made a series of impressive and athletic saves. One such attack saw the Dragons get off five shots on goal in during one extended possession deep in the Minnesota River zone.

Makenna Mueller.JPG

Makenna Mueller brings the puck into the Dragon's zone before making the cross ice pass to assist on a Bulldog goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After fending off the Dragon's assault in the first, the Bulldogs struck again just over four minutes into the second. Makenna Mueller brought the puck deep into the Litchfield zone as she led a 2-on-1 along with Anna Pavlo and once the goaltender and defender committed to her, Mueller made the pass over to Pavlo who put away the puck, pushing the Bulldog lead to 2-0.

Team celebration.JPG

The Bulldogs celebrate Anna Pavlo's goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

At the 11:24 mark of the second, the Bulldogs once again earned a breakaway with Mueller and Pavlo, just with the roles reversed. Pavlo found Mueller with a pass and Mueller smashed the puck into the net to go ahead 3-0.

Third period action was all Dragons as they desperately tried to get back into the game, but Messer continued to push aside all shot attempts. Litchfield outshot Minnesota River 23-2 in the third period alone including a stretch with a power play, but Messer maintained the clean sheet, earning her fourth shutout of the year.

Five games remain for the Bulldogs in the regular season and they will return to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 25 with a home matchup against Marshall.

Listed below are the Minnesota River Bulldog team members and support staff and their parents that were honored on parents night.

Annika Magelee - Heather and Nick 

Amelia Messer - Nadya and Mark 

Lucy Kleschult - Craig & Laurie and Karla & Dave Tully

Kaylee Gogerty - Stacy and Kyle 

Zetta Haugen - Brenda and Pete 

Anna Pavlo - Jody and Craig

Ericka Volk - Casey Volk and Shannon & Matt

Makenna Mueller - Carrie and Cole

Angel Maas - Skyanne

Lacey Wright - Kara and Jesse

Lilly Croatt - Wendy and Brian

Grace Bishop - Cara and Matt

Macey Portner - Roxanne and Chad

Isabell Johnson - Rachel and Mike

Claire Hathaway - Brooke and Matt

Adrianna Bixby - Christi and Jim

Emma Volk Kleschult - Steph & Butch Warning and Tony Kleschult

Callie Voeltz - Kristine and Chris

Molly Voeltz - Kristine and Chris

Mia Schwarz - Megan and Craig

Shaylan Dunphy - Delaney & Brad Novotny and Jacob Moravec & Marisa Gonyer

Sophia Doherty - Laura and Darin

Brealin Weber - Amy and Lucas

Darbi Dunning - Marni and Cormac

Jewel Factor - Paula and Brad

Christina Cruz - Jennifer and Leonel

Katie Gurrola - Kristie and Chris

Payton Hartmann - Shannon and Tony

Anna Berger - Kris and Alan

Olivia Denzer - Jennifer and Mark

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments