Points in the paint powered St. Peter girls basketball team to completing a season sweep of host Blue Earth Area with a 57-37 victory on Thursday.
The Saints outscored the Buccaneers 34-14 in the paint.
Rhyan Holmgren scored a game-high 24 points, including 14 in the paint. She made 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers. Josie Wiebusch led St. Peter with four assists, while Lilly Ruffin grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
The Saints also had a strong defensive game, forcing 28 turnovers and making 16 steals, led by Maddie Kamm with four.
In addition, St. Peter had six blocked shots, with three by Morgan Kelly.
The Saints, who improved to 8-3 overall and 7-0 in the Big South Conference, also beat the Bucs 67-30 in the season opener Jan. 16. BEA dropped to 2-7, 1-4.
St. Peter hosts Worthington (7-2) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.