Josh Johnson went the distance to lead St. Peter boys basketball team to a 58-44 Big South Conference win over host New Ulm on Thursday.
The score early on was 10-6 in favor of the Eagles, and the Saints ended the majority of the first half on a 28-3 run spear headed by Johnson’s six, first-half three pointers.
"Josh was feeling it, and we did a good of getting him open, and he did the rest," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said.
Johnson finished with a game-high 22 points. Ethan Grant and Shea Hildebrandt followed with nine points each.
"The second half New Ulm started on a 7-0 run, and we never got our offensive flow going," Keating said. "At one point it was 47-42 Saints, and we closed with a 11-2 run to close out the game.
"We struggled with foul trouble and couldn’t get anything to fall around the rim. Our defensive effort was great we just gave up too many offensive rebounds.
"Give New Ulm credit. They play extremely hard and could of quit at half time but came out and played us tough."
New Ulm fell to 4-7 overall and 2-3 Big South.
St. Peter (9-5, 3-1) hosts Blue Earth Area (1-10, 0-4) at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
"It will be youth appreciation night, and we encourage kids to come to the game and stay after for player cards to be handed out and autographs," Keating said.
St Peter 34 24 58
New Ulm 13 31 44
St. Peter 58 (Josh Johnson 22, Ethan Grant 9, Shea Hildebrandt 9, Bennett Olson 5, Ethan Volk 5, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 3, Wyatt Olson 3, Carson Kennedy 2)
3’s 9-22 41%
2’s 9-29 31%
FT’s 9-17 53%