St. Peter seniors Eli Hunt and Wareke Gillette had different results in the first round of the state Class AA individual wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.
Seeded No. 3, Hunt (38-3) defeated No. 14 seeded New Ulm junior Cole Ranweiler (38-8) in the first round 12-8.
Seeded No. 6, Gillette (31-8) lost a close 8-7 decision to No. 11 seeded Mound Westonka senior Seth Anderson (31-6) in the first round.
Hunt next faces No. 6 seeded Becker junior Caden DeWall (37-1) in the quarterfinals which start at 4 p.m. today. DeWall pinned No. 11 seeded Fridley junior Michael Ude (30-7) in the first round in 3:11.
Gillette has to wait and see the result of the quarterfinal match between Anderson and No. 3 seeded Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield sophomore Jude Link (42-1). If Anderson wins, Gillette wrestles on in the consolation bracket. If Lind wins, Gillette will be done. Link pinned No. 14 seeded North Branch senior Austin Sonnek (27-16) in the first round in 3:42.