Coaches
Head Coach: Phil Murry, 13th year
Assistant Coach: Sarah Adams, 15th year
Key Players
Josie Plut-Senior, three-time letter winner, two-year captain. "Very athletic, moves well on the court," Murry said. "Played No. 2 singles last year. Looking to challenge for the top spot this year."
Gabby Prochaska-Senior, "transferred in from New Prague a year ago and could only play JV," Murry said. "Very smart player, and an extremely hard worker. Will do all the little things necessary to have a successful season. Should be at one of the top doubles spots."
Montserrat Ruiz- Junior.- two-year letter winner. "Played No. 3 singles a year ago, should move up to 2 and may challenge for the top spot," Murry said.
Rachel Rynda- Senior-Only her second year out for tennis. "Easily the strongest girl on the team," Murry said. "Has really progressed in a year’s time. Will probably be in one of the top doubles spots."
Savannah Squires- Junior- "Only came out last year for the first time," Murry said. "Very athletic and has really improved."
Morgan Mueller-Junior. two-year letter winner. Played doubles the past two years, looking to move to singles this year.
Moved On
Erica Jackson, Geena Ehlers, Jenna Weiers, Jordan Squires, Emily Borchard, Lexi Schatz
2019 Recap
"We were moved to the 1AA section last year," Murry said. "We are there again, but any post season is going to look very different. That section contains at least three of the best tennis schools in the state. We battled well last season but just didn’t have the athletes to compete with a lot of schools from top to bottom."
Season Outlook
"We have good numbers and should have good competition for all spots, which I think will only make us better," Murry said. "Our conference is traditionally pretty strong, especially at the top with LS-H. We did lose Jordan this year. I feel that we can be very competitive, but we are going to have to have different girls step up on certain days. With the COVID situation, we had to cut our schedule from 16 matches down to 11. We will play six conference games and five non conference against five of these same team.
"LS-H is the team to beat again this year. They lost a few girls but bring back their #1 who is one of the best players in Southern MN.
"I’d like to think that on any given day, we could beat the other teams in the conference. It will take wins up and down the line up though.
Strengths
"I feel that we are more athletic than we have been in the past," Murry said. "I also think that we should be able to put some different lineups on the court to match up better with our opponents We have good kids that really work hard. That’s a great combination to have."
Things to work on
"We need to catch up," Murry said. "By that I mean that we need to maximize the time we spend on the court. A lot of my players are multi sport athletes that don’t play a ton of tennis in the off-season."
COVID and Tennis
"The girls have done very well adjusting to the changes in tennis. They are really excited to be out playing again. We talked the other day about how tennis is the one sport that really had minimal changes.
Final Comments
"I am excited for the season. I’m so happy for the kids. They need to be able to return to some type of normalcy and right now this is as close as it gets. I’ve coached now for 33 years in various sports. The kids are why I’ve stayed. That hasn’t changed. I’m so impressed with the girls we have out for tennis and it’s a privilege to get to coach them. - Phil Murry, head coach
By the Numbers
28 — athletes. Up a couple from last year. Added some volleyball players that had their season pushed back to spring.
6 — number of seniors- again
11 — matches allowed- down from 16
2 — matches per week
2 — Cleveland players juniors Morgan Mueller and Emma Traenor