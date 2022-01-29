With the St. Peter gymnastics team hosting its final home meet of the year, the Saints put on a show as they posted the best team score in the history of the program. With Waseca and Kasson-Mantorville competing against them, the Saints earned first place with a score of 138.325, a full 1.825 points better than the 136.500 that they broke the previous record with earlier in the season.
"I couldn’t be more proud of these athletes," said St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden. "We celebrated Seniors tonight and both Anna Klatt and Makayla Moline had fantastic performances."
Laura Klatt finished the meet as the top all-around scorer in the meet with a score of 34.850 as she posted a 9.125 on the beam and a 9.000 during her floor routine.
Trista Landsom was the second-place finisher for the Saints with an all-around score 34.700 with another remarkably balanced showing, posting a high score of 8.850 on the floor and a low score of 8.550 on the vault.
Cadence Tish completed in her first full rotation since returning to competition and finished third all-around for the team with a score of 33.300.
Senior co-captain Anna Klatt competed in three events and posted the top scores for the team in the floor (9.275) and the beam (9.250). Fellow senior co-captain Makayla Moline competed in the bars and the vault with a team qualifying score of 8.325 on the bars.
Addison Landsom performed three routines posting qualifying scores in the bars and floor.
The junior varsity squad posted their best performance of the year with a score of 113.450.
Nora Fondie led the JV squad with an all-around score of 29.850 while Vivian Hendrickson scored 28.100 points.
"I was very proud of our JV, scoring their season high, learning new skills every week and putting them in their routines," said Glidden. "They have had great leadership from their coaches Eva Hendrickson, Camille Kurtenbach and Robbie Deering, as well as the upper classmen and captains. I can’t say enough about this team!"
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, Feb. 3 when the team travels to Marshall to compete with the Tigers.