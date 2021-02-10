It was a tale of two halves as host St. Clair rallied to edge Cleveland 70-66 in Valley Conference girls basketball action Monday.
The Clippers jumped to a 36-19 halftime lead, but the Cyclones held a 51-19 advantage in the second half to earn the win.
Cleveland coach Joe Reiger called it a "tough loss against a good team. We had too many turnovers . . . pleased with working together as a team on offense. Defensively we didn't stop the drive in the second half or close out on open shooters. Girls gave everything they had effort wise."
Four Clippers scored in double figures, led by Emily Kern and Kaylee Karels with 16 points apiece. Macey Ziebarth scored 13 points, Halley McCabe netted 10 points, Sarna Remger bucketed eight points, and Laci Hollerich scored three points.
Remiger led Cleveland with 12 rebounds. Kern had nine rebounds, one assists, four steals and one block. Karels collected four rebounds and three assists. Ziebarth added five rebounds, two assists and two steals. McCabe grabbed nine rebounds and two assists. Hollerich hauled down four rebounds.
Two Cyclones scored in double digits: Emily Olson 32 and Steph Cink 22.
Cleveland (3-2 overall, 2-3 Valley Conference) plays Thursday at Alden versus Alden Conger/Glenville Emmons and Monday hosts Madelia. Games tip at 7:15 p.m.