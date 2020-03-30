The St. Peter High School boys tennis team boasts a number of experienced varsity players, led by captains co-captains Liam Dixon and Kelson Lund.
But four players graduated last year, including three of the top four players: Bailey More at No. 2 singles and doubles and Ken Ringler-Matthew Pettis at No. 1 doubles. Mikinley Prafke at No. 2 doubles also graduated.
"We lost a lot of guys with experience, including some of our top players," Dixon said. "The new guys who are going to fill varsity positions will be out of their comfort zone. But that will come with experience. Everybody has to step up in their role.
"A good goal would be to end the season, if there his one, improved from the start. Individually each person sets a standard for the season and meet that by the end of the season.
"We're all very close. We have good chemistry. We have fun. We also know how to work hard. Everybody is ready to learn and get better."
Lund likes the experience the Saints have coming back including six seniors: Dixon, Harrison Dean, Daniel Nadeau, Xavier Schugel, Wareke Gillette and Jack Harvey, plus freshman Marty Anderson.
While Lund said the Saints need to improve their skills, he likes the team's future with many young players coming up who will be helpful in years to come.
Dixon, a three-time letter winner who will likely return as the No. 1 singles player during the season, expects to play doubles during the individual section and possibly state tournaments. Last year he teamed up with More to finish 1-1 at state Class A doubles.
The competition typically is tougher in section singles, so Dixon thinks he has a better shot at state in doubles. He said the Breck singles' players are dominant.
"I made it to state last year, so my biggest goal is to make it to state again this year," Dixon said. "This is my last season, and I want to end feeling proud of myself."
Dixon said his strength are: "I'm a great team player, especially in doubles. I work well with my partner communicating. Singleswise I'm consistent when I need to be. I go into the match with a good positive mindset. Win or lose, I take something out of it."
Dixon said he needs to work on his shot placement and first serve consistency.
Lund, who played second and third singles and lost in the first round of section singles last year, looks like the No. 2 man this year.
Lund started playing playing tennis in eighth grade. "Last year I started taking it more seriously and practicing a lot."
"Personally I hope to get as close to state as I can," Lund said.
Lund said his strengths are: "I'm very tall (6-foot-5), so I'm able to get to a most of the balls, and I serve pretty well."
Lund said he needs to work on being more consistent and mentally stronger.
Last season, the Saints ended 10-7 overall, losing in the Section 2A semifinals to Breck 6-1. St. Peter finished third in the Big South Conference East Division at 2-3.