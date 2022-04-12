The St. Peter boys track and field team literally sprinted to runner-up in the six-team, season-opener Monday at the Faribault Invitational.
Winning eight of the 18 events, the Saints finished a close second to host Faribault.
Boys' team scores showed: 1. Faribault 162, 2. St. Peter 124, 3. Northfield 80, 4. New Prague 73, 5. Austin 66 and 6. Albert Lea 46.
St. Peter girls won two events and finished fifth: 1. New Prague 172, 2. Northfield 115, 3. Austin 92, 4. Faribault 69, 5. St. Peter 65 and 6. Albert Lea 35.
Boys
"We had a great meet for finally getting outside on one of the nicest days that we have had," St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson said. "It was OK weather (60 degrees and sunny). We knew going in that our sprints were our strength, and it showed as we won the 100, 200, 400 meter dashes and the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. We also had some depth there and garnered other places in those events."
Triple winner Brooks Reicks, a junior, won the 100 and 400 meter dashes in 11.75 seconds and 52.82 and was part of the winning 4x200 meter relay in 1:34.26.
Triple winner Brogan Hanson, a senior, won the 200 meter dash (23.55), placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash (11.81) and was part of the winning 4x200 meter relay and placed fourth in the triple jump (37 feet, 2.50 inches).
Triple winner Kole Guth, a senior, won the pole vault (10-6) and was part of the 4x100 (45.50) and 4x200 meter relay wins and added a fifth place in the 200 meter dash (24.18).
Double winner Vinny Guappone, a senior, was part of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 and had a seventh-place finish in the 100 meter dash (12.14).
Freshman Derek Guth was part of the winning 4x100 meter relay and the 2nd place 4x400 meter relay (3:45.10) with sophomore Cole Filand, senior Marwan Abdi and senior Alex Bosacker.
Bosacker had a good day in the hurdles winning the 110 meter high hurdles (16.81) and placed fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.43). He also had two second-place finishes with a personal best in the high jump at 6 feet and was part of the runner-up 4x400 meter relay.
Luke Banks, just a freshman, had an outstanding day in the throws as he posted two personal bests in winning the discus at 132 feet, 8 inches and a fifth-place effort in the shot put at 41-0.25. Teddy Pierret placed seventh in the shot (40-0.5), and Cole Juno took seventh in the discus (104-2).
Abdi led the distances with a fourth place in the 800 meter run (2:16.13), and helped the 4x800 relay to a fourth place (9:48.70) with Willem Nelson, Yahye Ahmed and Luke Banks.
"Weather doesn't look too promising to say when our next meet is, as our meet in Pillager on Thursday is already cancelled, and we are supposed to host a meet at home next Monday," Hanson said.
The St. Peter boys and girls are scheduled to host Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, New Ulm and Windom at 4 p.m. Monday.
Girls
Eighth-grader Keira Friendrich led St. Peter girls with a pair of first-place finishes. She won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in 2:33.44 and 5:48.55 and placed third in the 4x400 relay with eighth-grader Adeline Letts, sophomore Eve Zimmerman and senior Morgan Peterson in 4:45.54.
"Keira Friedrich was a double winner taking the 800 and 1600 meter runs," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said.
St. Peter senior Josie Wiebusch also had a good day, placing in the top five in three events. She took second in the 300 hurdles (18.53), third in the 100 hurdles (52.93) and fifth in the high jump (4-8).
"Josie Wiebusch had an outstanding day in the hurdle events placing second in the 300s and third in the 100 hurdles," Portugue said.
Also in the hurdles, senior Lauren Odland finished seventh in the 100 hurdles (19.32) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (57.43).
Senior Maija Tollefson ran eighth in the 100 hurdles (19.52).
The Saints earned runner-up finishes in two of the four relays. The 4x100 team of junior Grace Dloughy, freshman Trista Landsom, junior Keira Oeltjenbruns and sophomore Rachel Salfer finished second in 57.28. The 4x200 team of Adeline Letts, senior Lexi Johnson, senior Lilly Ruffin and eighth-grader Katherine Callahan placed second in 2:01.77.
"Other outstanding performances were the 4x1 and 4x2 relays which took second place," Portugue said. "We are still looking for combinations that are best in those two relays so our times should improve in both."
Two St. Peter girls placed in the top eight in the triple jump: Landsom in fifth (29-4) and Odland in eighth (27-1).
"Trista Landsom had a personal record in the triple jump 29-4 and placed fifth," Portugue said. "She is making the transition from the long jump to triple jump and had a great day."
Morgan Peterson also took fourth in the 800 meter run in 2:42.11, Salfer added an eighth place in the 100 meter dash in 14.42, and eighth-grader Robin Hibscher finished eighth in the 3,200 meter run in 13:58.66.
"Morgan Petersen had a nice run in the 800 meters," Portugue said. "She has been a solid performer and continues to score points for us in the middle distance races."