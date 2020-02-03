In the final game of a week of tough games, St. Peter boys basketball team dropped a close decision to Mounds View 67-61.
"This game hurt as we held a 61-58 lead with 2 minutes to go and didn't execute down the stretch," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "Mounds View (14-3) is a very good team and made it tough on us. They led by as many as 9 in the first half, but we closed the gap heading into halftime.
"The game was 61-60, and we let their best shooter get open and they went up 63-61 with 0:37 left. We called a timeout and drew up a play but we missed a close in shot and they made their free throws. We had some costly turnovers in the final 2 minutes.
"It's frustrating because in both our Waseca and Mounds View games we are putting ourselves in positions to make shots but they just aren't falling. We shot a combined 16 of 54 from 3 in the two games for 30 percent, and we are much better than that. We need to find more ways to score if we are going to beat the elite teams.
Three Saints scored in double digits: Wyatt Olson 19, Josh Johnson 10 and Kaden Oeltjenbruns 11.
Also for St. Peter (12-6), Bennett Olson scored 8, Ethan Volk 6, Ethan Grant 4 and Josh Robb 3.
The Saints will face their toughest test of the season at 4 p.m. Saturday in hosting defending Class AA state champion Minnehaha Academy, ranked No. 1 in the state this year.
"We understand they are at a different level," Keating said. "Led by 6-foot-11 Chet Holmgren and 6-4 Jalen Suggs, they are talked about as one of the best teams in the history of Minnesota basketball. We played them last year in the state tournament.
"As a basketball program we want to start playing the upper echelon teams in the state, so our younger players see that, and it becomes our new normal. We have found the transition to Class AAA to be a challenge. As the smallest school in AAA we are competing against bigger schools which means more athletes to choose from and teams that have deep rosters. I am sure it will be a big crowd, and I encourage people if you want to attend this game buy your tickets early and arrive early."
St. Peter 29 32 61
Mounds View 31 36 67