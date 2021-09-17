Coming off of defeating New Ulm (5-2) Monday, Faribault (7-0) Tuesday, the Saints ended the week with
a 6-1 home win against River Valley. Their overall record is 13-1, falling only to a non-conference/non-
section team in their first match this season: Pine City at St. James Quad Tournament.
The Saints are 7-0 in their 2AA sub-section and 3-0 in the Big South Conference East Division.
Sealing up wins in top three singles and sweeping doubles, Coach Rothenberger reflected: “Singles
played really well. They were solid both sets. They utilized the wind. With it, they kept the ball down and
did not let it float out. Against it, we put pressure on to force the opponent to lob over our heads. We
did that as well in doubles. When we have these windy days, we don’t want to get frustrated but rather
figure out how we can use this against our opponents.”
No. 1 doubles partners, Rhyan Holmgren and Maddie Kamm felt the impact of the wind in the first set
(3-6), but got their momentum back in the next two sets: 6-3, 6-1.
“We didn’t play our best the first set,” Holmgren noted.”
“We struggled a lot and kept hitting the ball out, but later, in our second and third set, we figured out things.”
Kamm added, “We had to get our shots down, take a breath, and just make it over the net.”
The Saints wind down regular conference matches on Tuesday against Blue Earth Area and Fairmont
Thursday.
Rothenberger explained: “How we perform will be our ticket to the conference finals. Hopefully, we’re ready to go next week, utilize the weekend to get some rest. If the weather cooperates, we’ll get our two matches in and the most challenging one will be against Fairmont. I expect a 4-3 in that score. It will be tough, and hopefully we’ll be at our A game because that’s what we’re going to need.”
Saints host the BEA Bucs Tuesday at SPHS, and travel Thursday to battle the Fairmont Cardinals. 4:30
match start time.
St. Peter— 6, River Valley — 1
Singles
No. 1 Amelia Hildebrandt, Saints def. Brooklyn Moldan 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Annika Southworth, Saints def. Kaydince Thomas 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Josie Wiebusch, Saints def. Taylor Berkner 6-0, 6-2
No. 4 Brissa Hernandez, RV def. Kali Erickson 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1 Holmgren-Kamm, Saints def. Erica Lozano-Maya Nelson 3-6, 6-3, 6-1
No. 2 Molly Voeltz-Macy Weller, Saints def. Sydne Wahl-Courtlyn-Runek 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Sophia Doherty-Zetta Haugen, Saints def. Kierra Lafferty-Anna Rosbach 6-1, 6-1