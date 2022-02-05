Less than 24 hours after handing Redwood Valley a 6-1 beating, the Minnesota River boys hockey team faced the task of taking on the Marshall Tigers. Bodies hit the ice all afternoon as early on several large hits sent those present into a frenzy and despite taking an early lead in shots on goal, the Bulldogs ultimately fell to the Tigers 4-1.
In the first period, neither team proved capable of putting the puck into the goal as clear looks became more difficult to come by with several standout defensive plays.
One such play for Minnesota River came when Marshall broke away on a two-on-one with only Dylan Hunt standing between the Tiger duo and goaltender Sam Gibson. As they brought the puck into the zone Hunt made a perfectly timed poke check to send the puck back out of the zone and completely derailed the attack.
When the first period came to a close, Minnesota River held an 11-4 edge in shots on goal with the game remaining a 0-0 stalemate.
Seven minutes into the second, things looked dour for the Bulldogs when a five-minute major penalty was issued but the defense once again showed up. Facing a multitude of shots, the Minnesota River defenders continually put their bodies on the line to block shots and limited the amount of pucks that even made their way to Gibson.
With just over two-minutes left to kill in the major, a cross checking penalty was added into the mix but the Bulldogs, facing a five-on-three, continued to block shots and get the puck cleared. The home crowd and Minnesota River bench cheered on every stop and after five minutes were over, the Bulldog penalty kill had done its job and kept Marshall off the scoreboard.
Unfortunately the Tigers were unable to be completely denied in the second period when with 2:55 remained, a Marshall forward sent a shot to the upper left side that found the back of the net to put the Tigers ahead 1-0. Before things could calm down, Marshall scored a second goal at 2:14 when they were able to score on a wraparound goal from behind the net.
In the third period, the Tigers added to their lead when they scored on a backhanded shot but the Bulldogs responded quickly when 40 seconds later, Brendan O'Keefe placed a pass perfectly to Kellen O'Keefe who finished the play with a quick redirect into the goal.
A couple of minutes later it appeared for a moment that Minnesota River had cut the Marshall lead to a single goal with Mason Reinhardt snapping a wrister into the open right side of the goal, but after a discussion, the officials waved off the score citing goaltender interference.
Marshall would go on to score a fourth and final goal with just over five minutes remaining and go on to earn the victory. The Tigers finished the night with a 30-26 edge in shots on goal.
The loss for Minnesota River drops the team to 5-15-1 (3-9-1 BSC).
The Bulldogs will receive some time off before returning to the ice Friday, Feb. 11 when they travel to take on Luverne with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.