In their biggest scoring outburst of the season, the host Cleveland Clippers collected a dozen hits in six innings en route to a 17-10 Valley Conference baseball victory over Madelia on Tuesday, April 27.
Carter Dylla, who leads Cleveland with a .429 batting average this season, led the Cleveland attack, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Alex McCabe and Jackson Meyer went 2-for-4 for the Clippers. McCabe, who is batting .381 with a team-high .714 slugging percentage and 10 RBIs, doubled, tripled, drove in one run and scored three. Meyer drove in three and scored two.
Five others had a hit each. Colin Krenik hit 1-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs. Kaleb Timm went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Alex Garcia finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Elijah Sullivan batted 1-for-5 with a run. Lucas Walechka went 1 for 3 with an RBI,
Walechka (2-1) went the distance to pickup the victory on the mound. The right hander surrendered 10 runs (six earned) on 10 hits over six innings, striking out three and walking one.
Cleveland stole seven bases. Timlin, Sullivan and Krenik had two steals apiece. McCabe had one theft.
The Clippers jumped to an early 6-2 lead in the first inning. But Madelia tied it 6-6 with four runs in the second.
Cleveland upped its lead to 8-2 with two runs in the bottom of the second, but Madelia again tied it 8-8 with two runs in the third.
The Clippers took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning.
Cleveland (4-3) has a four-game week coming up: Monday at home against St. Clair, Tuesday at Nicollet. Thursday at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Friday at home against Mountain Lake. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m. for all games.