The St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the Faribault Falcons Tuesday night, in an exciting return to action in the pool. When the scores were tallied at the end of the night, the Saints came out on top over the Falcons, 94-83.
"The pool was filled with excitement and cheers as we were able to welcome back spectators," said St. Peter head coach Mary Lager. "It was exciting to see new and returning athletes perform."
In the 200 yard medley relay event, the Saints took the top three spots with the team of Jaiden Landsom, Maya Pettis, Ellie Johnson and Hannah Denzer earning first place with a time of 2:05.10. Olivia Denzer, Addison Landsom, Salena Smit and Trista Landsom finished second with a time of 2:10.47.
Hannah Denzer of St. Peter continued her day with a first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle race with a time of 2:05.24 while Faribault's Ava Nelson finished second with a time of 2:17.95.
The Saints took the top three finishes in the 200 yard individual medley with Ellie Johnson (2:35.47) finishing first, Maya Pettis (2:41.35) taking second and Paige Wachal (2:46.31) finishing third.
In the 50 yard freestyle race, Bennet Wray-Raabolle of the Falcons took first place with a time of 27.78 while Trista Landsom (28.45) of the Saints finished second.
Faribault took the top two finishes in the 1m dive with Miller Munoz (173.25) finishing first and Kiya Schenider (157.55) taking second.
In the 100 yard fly, Jaiden Landsom (1:09.55) and Anna Boomgaarden (1:12.05) of St. Peter claimed the top two finishes.
Bennet Wray-Raabolle of Faribault earned her second win of the meet in the 100 yard freestyle race with a time of 1:00.55 St. Peter's Olivia Denzer finished second, just behind Wray-Raabolle, with a time of 1:00.99.
Hannah Denzer finished first in the 500 yard freestyle race with a time of 5:33.38 while Ellie Johnson finished second with a time of 6:14.97, securing another top-two finish for the Saints.
St. Peter picked up another two-two finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay, with the team of Addison Landsom, Maya Pettis, Trista Landsom and Hannah Denzer taking first with a time of 1:52.07. The team of Isabell Johnson, Eve Zimmerman, Paige Wachal and Morgan Petersen earned the second place finish with a time of 1:58.39.
Faribault responded in the 100 yard backstroke with Hallie Taghon (1:17.58) taking first and Karly Flom (1:24.00) finishing second.
In the 100 yard breaststroke, the Falcons once again claimed the top spots with Morgan Klumb earning first with a time of 1:28.71 and Monica Albers finishing second with a time of 1:34.36.
The final event of the night, the 400 yard freestyle relay, saw Faribault close the scoring gap with the top three finishes. The team of Ava Nelson, Olivia Fisher, Hallie Taghon and Bennett Wray-Raabolle took first with a time of 4:33.88. The team of Ella Wood, Allison McCabe, MacKenzie Miner and Amelia Pemrick (5:12.78) earned second.
The Falcons return to the pool as they host the Winona Winhawks Friday, Sep. 2, with events beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The Saints will host the New Prague Trojans Tuesday, Sep. 7, with events scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. "We are off to a good start and looking forward to continuing to improve our time and scores in events," added Lager