St. Peter junior forward Morgan Kelly played a monster game with 29 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the host Saints girls basketball team to a 75-65 regular-season ending victory Thursday.
"We offensive rebounded the basketball which led to some easy buckets for us," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "We shot a high percentage from 2 (43 percent) but did not shoot well from 3 (24 percent).
"Morgan had a huge game with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Many of her buckets were a result of working hard for offensive rebounds and getting put backs. Was a nice way to end the regular season and senior night." (18-7)
Two other Saints scored in double digits. Senior forward Sarah Conlon collected 19 points, four rebounds, and team highs of three assists and four steals in her final home game. Eighth-grade forward Rhyan Holmgren netted nine points.
The Saints improved to 20-5, and Worthington dropped to 14-11 heading into the Section 2AAA tournament Wednesday. Marshall (24-0) will be the No. 1 seed.
"I am guessing we will be a 5 seed for the section tournament," Southworth said. "As of right now, I do not know who we will play. It could be either Waconia (16-9), Hutch or Mankato West (19-7). We will find out seedings Saturday morning. We know we will be on the road, and hopefully we can play our best ball of the season these next few games."
Worthington 31 34— 65
St. Peter 32 43 — 75
St. Peter 75 (Morgan Kelly 29, Sarah Conlon 19, Rhyan Holmgren 15, Josie Wiebusch 8, Abby Hagenmiller 2, Maddie Kamm 2)
Rebounds 35 (Kelly 15, Conlon 4, Kamm 4, Wiebusch 3, Holmgren 3, Madison More 2, Lilly Rufin 2)
Assists 12 (Conlon 3, Emma Jones 2, Kenzie Pettis 2, Weibusch 2, Haggenmiller 1, Kelly 1, More 1)
Steals 14 (Conlon 4, Holmgren 2, Jones 2, Kamm 2, Pettis 2, Kelly 1, Wiebusch 1)
Blocks 7 (Kelly 5, Conlon 1, Wiebusch 1)
FG 20-39 (43%)
3FG 4-17 (24%) Conlon 3-5, Kelly 1-3)
FT 23-32 (72%)