With the recent Minnesota State High School League decision to reinstate fall volleyball and football, we are excited to announce the following schedules for those sports.

As a reminder, due to current Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, we cannot allow spectators in for volleyball matches. Also, football games will be limited to 250 spectators. Each team will be allocated 125 passes that will be kept for the entire season for both home and away games. Information regarding those passes will be shared with parents as it becomes available from the South Central Football District.

Varsity and lower level schedules can be accessed at www.thebigsouthconference.org. Please be patient as lower level games are still being scheduled. You can also sign up for automatic notifications on the conference website for any changes in times, busing information, or cancellations.

High School volleyball and football games will be available for live-streaming through www.nfhsnetwork.com. Additionally, many opponents have the same service subscribers can watch those away games as well.

VOLLEYBALL

10/8 at St James Area

10/10 vs Worthington

10/13 at Fairmont

10/15 at New Ulm

10/20 vs Blue Earth Area

10/22 vs Waseca

10/27 vs St. James Area

10/29 vs Fairmont

11/2 vs New Ulm

11/5 at Blue Earth Area

11/10 at Waseca

11/12 at Fairmont

11/17 vs St. James Area

11/24 at Big South Conference West Division Opponent TBD

Section tournament play is slated to start the week of 11/30

FOOTBALL

10/10 at Waseca

10/16 vs Marshall

10/23 at New Ulm

10/30 vs Worthington

11/6 vs Fairmont

11/13 at Tri-City United

Section tournament play is slated to start the week of 11/16

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

