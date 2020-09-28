With the recent Minnesota State High School League decision to reinstate fall volleyball and football, we are excited to announce the following schedules for those sports.
As a reminder, due to current Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, we cannot allow spectators in for volleyball matches. Also, football games will be limited to 250 spectators. Each team will be allocated 125 passes that will be kept for the entire season for both home and away games. Information regarding those passes will be shared with parents as it becomes available from the South Central Football District.
Varsity and lower level schedules can be accessed at www.thebigsouthconference.org. Please be patient as lower level games are still being scheduled. You can also sign up for automatic notifications on the conference website for any changes in times, busing information, or cancellations.
High School volleyball and football games will be available for live-streaming through www.nfhsnetwork.com. Additionally, many opponents have the same service subscribers can watch those away games as well.
VOLLEYBALL
10/8 at St James Area
10/10 vs Worthington
10/13 at Fairmont
10/15 at New Ulm
10/20 vs Blue Earth Area
10/22 vs Waseca
10/27 vs St. James Area
10/29 vs Fairmont
11/2 vs New Ulm
11/5 at Blue Earth Area
11/10 at Waseca
11/12 at Fairmont
11/17 vs St. James Area
11/24 at Big South Conference West Division Opponent TBD
Section tournament play is slated to start the week of 11/30
FOOTBALL
10/10 at Waseca
10/16 vs Marshall
10/23 at New Ulm
10/30 vs Worthington
11/6 vs Fairmont
11/13 at Tri-City United
Section tournament play is slated to start the week of 11/16