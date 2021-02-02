Four St. Peter gymnasts placed in the top five all-around, but New Ulm vaulted by the Saints 136.6-127.975 on Tuesday in a Big South Conference meet at the New Ulm Area Gymnastics Academy.
Trista Landsom led St. Peter in second all-around (34.025). She tied for fourth on vault (8.525), tied for first on bars (8.4), took third on beam (8.35) and landed fifth on floor exercises (8.725).
Addison Landsom of St. Peter placed third all-around (31.7). She tied for seventh on vault (8.4) and balance beam (7.7), took sixth on uneven parallel bars (7.7Z) and placed ninth on floor exercises (7.9).
Anna Klatt of St. Peter finished fourth all-around (31.55) with a tie for seventh on vault (8.4), eighth on bars (6.65), sixth on beam (7.75) and fourth on floor (8.75).
St. Peter's Audrey Kennedy landed fifth all-around (30.55) with sixth on vault (8.45), seventh on bars (6.7), eighth on beam (7.35) and eighth on floor (8.05).
Kaylee Morea of St. Peter tied for fourth on vault (8.525) and placed ninth on beam (7.2)
Nora Fondie finished 10th on floor (6.05).
Leading the way for the Eagles was Kayla Goblirsch, who finished first all-around (34.9), first in the vault (9.1), first on bars (8.4), second on the beam (8.6) and third on floor (8.8). Ella Friederich also had two first-place finishes for New Ulm, taking first on the beam (8.85) and first on floor (9.025). She also finished sixth overall (25.625).
The Eagles remained undefeated at 3-0, while the Saints (2-1) suffered their first loss.
New Ulm also won the junior varsity 124.75-95.25.
St. Peter hosts Waseca at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.