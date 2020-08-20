With no spring sports, including boys tennis, due to COVID-19, the St. Peter Saints girls tennis team wasn’t sure if there would be a fall season or, if so, what that would look like.
Recently, the Minnesota State High School League decided girls tennis would have a season, but with modifications: shortened season — Saints will play 11 matches against six Big South Conference teams; masks worn when in close spaces; no spectators in bleachers or inside the court area where the teams are; and no weekend tournaments. No decisions have been made yet in regard to potential section and state tournament play.
This year’s captains, seniors Emily Salfer and Lizzy Orth, discuss Saints’ girls tennis, in general, and during a global pandemic, in particular.
Individual strengths
Salfer: “My strengths in the game are my forehand slices and my ability to return difficult shots. I’m a good team leader, and I can make the girls feel welcomed and get them hyped up, too.”
Orth: “One of my strengths is my serve, another one of my strengths is that I am a good leader to everyone on the team.”
Individual improvement
Salfer: “I need to work on consistency of shots and staying more positive in the courts.”
Orth: “One of my shots I need to work on is my back-hand slice. Another thing I could work on is my forehand in general, being able to place the ball better.”
Goals
Salfer: “It’s hard to set goals when you aren’t entirely sure what the future looks like, but my personal goal is to put my full effort into my last high school tennis season and make it as far as I can. A team goal of mine is that we all become closer as a team, as long as we are 6 feet apart of course.
Orth: “My individual goals are to make it to State hopefully if there even is a State tournament. Another goal of mine, individually, would be just to try and stay more positive with everything going on. A team goal is to get as far as we possibly can and play as long as we can.”
Team strengths
Salfer: “We’ve had a young team for some time now — the girls learning the basics and figuring out how to play. Now that the girls are getting older, our team is getting stronger and sharpening their skills they need to play smart and start winning more games.”
Team improvement
Orth: “I think one thing we could do more of is try to become closer as a team, even though it will be difficult this year, and also putting in full effort no matter how difficult or how tired we are.”
COVID-19 challenges
Salfer: “As a captain it’s been hard to plan for the future. There’s so much uncertainty and restrictions we have to abide. It’s been hard for the team because we are so used to being close together for cheers, practices and team bonding, but with all the COVID-19 rules of social distancing and such, we are.”
Orth echoed Salfer’s comments about the pandemic affecting team bonding and added: “Another challenge is not being able to have a full season and not really knowing what could happen next or how long we will have our season.”
Senior year projections
Salfer: “I am looking forward to just having a senior year. The simple things of going back to school and seeing my friends or going to watch other sports.”
Orth: “One thing I am looking forward to is having a senior year, whether it be a full senior year or just part of one, some is better than none.”
Final reflections
Salfer: “Thank you for the support during these uncertain times. We are looking forward to having a season that we can all enjoy together.”