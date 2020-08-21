St. Peter Girls Cross Country
Coaches
Head coach: Jeff Portugue, 30 years
Key Players
Breeley Ruble, 12th grade
Emma Johnson, 12th grade
Hailey Looft, 10th grade
Hadley Stuehrenburg, 10th grade, 2018 state qualifier
MacKenzie Steinborn , 9th grade
Maya Wensell, 8th grade
Keep Your Eye On
"If we stay healthy as a team with six returners, I think we could have a solid group," Portugue said.
Moved On
Allie Madden - running track at Morningside
Reese Portugue - attending University of LaCrosse
Grace Polzin - Minnesota State, Mankato
2019 Recap
4th in Big South Conference, 16th at Section 2AA
2020 Season Outlook
"Could be better then last season," Portugue said. "Had far too many injuries last season, so if we stay healthy we could be better."
Comments From The Coach
"The girls have more combined summer miles this year than we have had in many years.. Like Coach Stuewe likes to say, 'Summer miles bring Fall smiles.'" — Jeff Portugue, head coach
By The Numbers
9 — total players
6 — letter winners
2 — seniors