St. Peter Girls Cross Country

Coaches

Head coach: Jeff Portugue, 30 years

Key Players

Breeley Ruble, 12th grade

Emma Johnson, 12th grade

Hailey Looft, 10th grade

Hadley Stuehrenburg, 10th grade, 2018 state qualifier

MacKenzie Steinborn , 9th grade

Maya Wensell, 8th grade

Keep Your Eye On

"If we stay healthy as a team with six returners, I think we could have a solid group," Portugue said.

Moved On

Allie Madden - running track at Morningside

Reese Portugue - attending University of LaCrosse

Grace Polzin - Minnesota State, Mankato

2019 Recap 

4th in Big South Conference, 16th at Section 2AA

2020 Season Outlook

"Could be better then last season," Portugue said. "Had far too many injuries last season, so if we stay healthy we could be better."

Comments From The Coach

"The girls have more combined summer miles this year than we have had in many years.. Like Coach Stuewe likes to say, 'Summer miles bring Fall smiles.'" — Jeff Portugue, head coach

By The Numbers

9 — total players

6 — letter winners

2 — seniors

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments