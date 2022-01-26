Saturday afternoon the Minnesota River Bulldog boys hockey team made the trip to Litchfield to take on the Dragons. L/D-C jumped ahead to a 5-0 lead in the first period and the Bulldogs were unable to get the puck into the net, leading to a 9-0 victory for the Dragons.

The loss drops Minnesota River to 3-12-1 (1-7-1 BSC) with nine games remaining in the regular season schedule.

Opportunities came early and often for L/D-C as they outshot the Bulldogs 38-6 in the first two periods and 47-14 overall. Three penalties were called during the game, two on the Dragons, but all goals were scored at even strength.

The Bulldogs return to the ice Thursday, Jan. 27 when they travel to Rochester to take on Rochester Lourdes.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments