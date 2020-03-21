Minnesota River Bulldogs senior wings Shawn Lehtinen and Charlie Weick are among an elite group of 13 players named to the Big South Conference Boys Hockey All-Conference Team.
Playing on the same forward line together, Lehtinen and Weick finished as the Bulldogs' top two point getters.
Lehtinen collected 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 25 games.
Weick netted 15 goals and 21 assists for 36 points.
Brady Sowder, who centered the top line, finished third in scoring with 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points.
The Bulldogs finished with a 14-11 overall record, including 12-4 and tied for second in the Big South Conference. Eventual Section 1A champion Mankato East defeated the Bulldogs 4-2 in the section quarterfinals.
2019-'20 Bulldogs Stats
Goals-Assists-Points5-4-9
Shawn Lehtinen 19-21-40
Charlie Weick 15-21-36
Brady Sowder 14-16-30
Brock Olson 6-13-19
Logan Throldahl 10-8-18
Jake Rimstad 2-11-13
Seth Reicks 5-4-9
Tristen O'Brien 3-5-8
Matt Fink 5-2-7
Aiden Blaschko 2=4-6
Breandan O'Keefe 4-1-5
Tyce Shook 2-1-3
Reece Weydert 2-0-2
Blake McVenes 0-1-1
Reece Narum 0-1-1
Zack Wendorff 0-0-0
Mike Zurn 0-0-0
Lukas Dietz 0-0-0
Tyler Erickson 0-0-0
Hunter Reasor 0-0-0
Michael Moline 0-0-0
Brandon McLean 0-0-0
MasonReinhardt 0-0-0
Dyland Hunt 0-0-0
Finn Gibson 0-0-0
Goalies
GAA-SOG-SV-SV%-SO
Mitch Kotek 3.16-365-327-.896-1
Logan Moe 3.67-341-297-.871-1
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Place Team Conf. All
1 New Ulm 15-1-0 19-7-1
2 Marshall 12-4-0 17-10-0
3 Minnesota River 12-4-0 14-11-0
4 Luverne 10-6-0 15-10-0
5 Waseca 9-7-0 17-9-0
6 Windom Area 7-9-0 8-15-1
7 Worthington 3-13-0 4-21
8 Fairmont 2-14-0 5-20
9 Redwood Valley 2-14-0 3-22