A strong St. Peter comeback fell just short as the Mankato East Royals U18 baseball team edged the Saints 6-5 in eight innings in the first half of a doubleheader Thursday at Veterans Field.
East swept the doubleheader by winning the second game 12-1 in five innings.
With the loss, St. Peter dropped to 2-4. The Saints have two games scheduled this week versus Mankato West at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Rogers Park and at 6 p.m. Thursday versus Owatonna at Veterans Field.
Game 1: East 6, St. Peter 5
Mankato East jumped out to a 5-0 lead by scoring two runs in the first inning and three in the third.
St. Peter fought back scoring one in the fourth on a double by Theo Giedd, a stolen base, and he scored on ground out by Zach Taylor who picked up an RBI.
St Peter held the East bats in check through the 7th and then tied it up with four runs in the bottom of the 7th. With one out, Dylan Graft was hit by a pitch, Kaiden Oeltjenbruns then singled. Tyson Sowder was hit by a pitch loading the bases. With two outs, Jake Rimstad was also hit by a pitch scoring Graft to make it 5-2. Isaac Peterson then hit a bases-clearing double picking up three RBIs to tie the game at 5.
In the top of the 8th, East had a walk and then had a perfect sacrifice bunt which they beat out for a hit. The lead runner than advanced to 3rd on another sac bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly to win the game 6 to 5.
"We got behind early, but the guys kept battling," St. Peter coach Tim Regner said. "We were able to shut them down after the 3rd inning and played well in the field and didn’t commit any errors
"We loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th, and Isaac came up with a big double to tie the game. Theo was up next and hit a line drive to left which we thought was going to drop and score Isaac but their left fielder made a great running catch. They did nice job of scraping out a run in the 8th to win the game."
Pitching for St Peter in the first game were Josh Robb, Jake Rimstad and Dylan Graft.
Having hits for St Peter were Oeltjenbruns (2 for 4 with two singles and a run scored), Taylor (1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI), Rimstad (1 for 2 with a walk, two hit by pitches and a run), Giedd (1 for 4 with a run scored), and Peterson (1 for 4 with three RBIs) all had doubles.
Game 2: East 12, St. Peter 1
Mankato jumped out to an early six-run lead in the 2nd game of the double header, and St Peter could not get back into the game.
Mankato also put up runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings to win the game in 5 innings 12-1. St Peter scored its lone run in the second when Giedd was hit by a pitch and scored on an RBI double by Rimstad.
"We got behind early again in the 2nd game and could not generate any offense to get back into the game," Regner said. "We walked a few batters and they strung together some hits to jump out in the first inning, and they put together runs in every inning. We did get some hits but couldn’t bunch them together to score many runs. Ben Obermiller had a couple nice hits for us."
Pitching for St Peter in the 2nd game were Graft, Hunter Goebel and Oeltjenbruns.
Leading St Peter in the hitting department for the game was Ben Obermiller going 2 for 3, Rimstad 1 for 2 with the RBI double and Owen Schaffer (1 for 2) having a single for St Peter’s other hit.