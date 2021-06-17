Day 2 of the Minnesota State Class AA Boys Golf Tournament Wednesday, June 15 was also sunny and warm with a nice breeze at Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan.
St. Peter's Kendall Nicolai and Kaiden Brovold represented the St. Peter Saints and the whole community very well this week with Nicolai finishing in 33rd place out of 84 golfers and Brovold finishing in 14th place overall.
Both golfers were tied after day 1 in 30th place overall with 79s.
"Kendall did not end his high school career as he had hoped, but he had a very stellar career nonetheless," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "Kendall started round 2 with a bang by carding a birdie on his 1st hole. He was 2 over on the turn and played his way up to 17th place with four holes to play. Kendall shot a 38-41 (79) to match his day 1 total and a 158 2-day score. This landed him in 33rd place overall.
"Kendall took a big gamble on his 15th hole of the day, and it did not quite work out and it was hard to recover after that. Sometimes you have to take chances, and they may or may not work out and today it did not work as planned. Kendall played in three state tournaments in his career and probably would have been in four straight if not for last year's lost season. Going from 64th place as a freshman to 51st as a sophomore and improving to the top half and 33rd as a senior is a great accomplishment."
Nicolai carded 3 birdies and 8 pars day 2.
"I did not play very well today, and there were a lot of mistakes that I made and I did not focus as much as I needed to," Nicolai said.
"My approach shots which led to birdie chances or tap-in pars were the best part of my game. I gave myself some birdie opportunities and when I was putting for birdie and par after my approach shot, I would make those putts.
"My favorite high school memory was beating Carter Doose, who now plays at the University of Omaha, my sophomore year which was his senior year at this same course in a regular season meet and shooting my first under par round.
"I plan on going to Iowa Lakes Community College and playing golf and going into turf grass management.
"I will miss being with my brothers and my friends from this team and playing against some friends from other schools and making new friends. I will also miss having fun on the bus rides and making a ton of memories."
Kendall's leadership skills and of course his low team scores will be missed greatly next year, and I know he will have a good college golf career at Iowa Lakes," Doose said.
Freshman Kaiden Brovold finished 14th overall in his first state tournament which was a phenomenal feat. He was tied for 30th place after day 1 and climbed his way steadily up to 14th place by the end of the tournament. Kaiden shot a 79-75 for a 2-day total of 154.
"His round 2 (38-37) was never easy and he continued to grind his way up the leaderboard with sound golf decision making and shot making skills," Doose said. "Kaiden tallied 4 birdies and 7 pars in round 2, but he did not have any doubles which allowed him to finish in 14th place."
"I felt really good about the way I handled the pressure and kept a focused mindset out there this week," Brovold said. "I definitely could have saved a few strokes if I eliminated some of the bad shots, but that’s golf and I’m glad to have performed the way I did.
"I am very happy with my finish. I really was focused on placing myself in the top 25 this week and doing even better than that like I did was really the cherry on top for me.
"I’d say the best part of my game this week had to be my ball striking. I never really had a shot where I was completely off centered this week and that definitely helped my score. I think my putting took a while to get there but on day two my putter was on fire."
"My favorite memory this year was my 1st ever hole-in-1 at Waseca for sure. Nobody believed me that it happened, and it was awesome to see the looks on their faces when they found out I wasn't lying. It was great to spend time with all the guys this season and I developed some great friendships."
"My golf plans are the same as last year. I hope to get to the course every day and take some trips up to northern Minnesota to play some really great courses that can test and improve my game. I will also be playing some MN Jr. PGA tournaments to try and get my invite to the players tour events."
Doose said, "It's going to take a lot of off-season time and work to improve on a 14th place state tournament finish, but I know Kaiden is up to the challenge and will do all he can to climb into the top 10 at next year's tournament.
'I am so happy with the way Kendall and Kaiden represented the St. Peter Saints in the state tournament and the whole Saints community should be very proud of these two wonderful young men. Even though all the shots they took did not always go as planned, they kept grinding on a very difficult course with super fast and super hard greens which forced the entire field to play a different way than they had planned.
"Both of these guys put many, many hours on the course, range, and practice greens and this shows that hard work pays off. They are great role models for the rest of the team to follow and learn from. Thank you Kaiden and Kendall. Wonderful job!"