St. Peter junior Kole Guth reaches a major milestone with his 100th career wrestling victory Tuesday at Glencoe. (Photo courtesy of Keith Hanson)

It's 100 wins and counting for St. Peter junior wrestler Kole Guth.

He reached that milestone Tuesday with a fall against Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie triangular.

The Saints split their two matches. Glencoe-Lester Prairie (5-4) edged St. Peter 42-34, and the Saints topped Norwood Young America 45-27.

St. Peter had six double winners: Evan Walter at 120 pounds with two falls; Nakiye Mercado at 126 with two forfeits; Harold Born at 138, Guth at 160, Cole Filand at 170 and Nathan Pettis at 285, all with a fall and forfeit.

Three Saints finished 1-1: Charlie Born at 113 with a decision, Brogan Hanson at 152 with a fall and Leighton Robb at 195 with a fall.

St. Peter (6-6) journeys to Pipestone at 5 p.m. Friday for a triangular with New Ulm and hosts Marshall and Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

