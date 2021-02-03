It's 100 wins and counting for St. Peter junior wrestler Kole Guth.
He reached that milestone Tuesday with a fall against Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Glencoe-Silver Lake/Lester Prairie triangular.
The Saints split their two matches. Glencoe-Lester Prairie (5-4) edged St. Peter 42-34, and the Saints topped Norwood Young America 45-27.
St. Peter had six double winners: Evan Walter at 120 pounds with two falls; Nakiye Mercado at 126 with two forfeits; Harold Born at 138, Guth at 160, Cole Filand at 170 and Nathan Pettis at 285, all with a fall and forfeit.
Three Saints finished 1-1: Charlie Born at 113 with a decision, Brogan Hanson at 152 with a fall and Leighton Robb at 195 with a fall.
St. Peter (6-6) journeys to Pipestone at 5 p.m. Friday for a triangular with New Ulm and hosts Marshall and Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 5 p.m. Tuesday.