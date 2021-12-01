After a challenging pair of road losses to open the 2021-22 season, the Cleveland Clippers girls basketball team played its first home game of the year and earned a 48-25 victory over the Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons Knights.
The weekend saw Cleveland play a pair of games in Sleepy Eye as the suffered losses of 89-33 and 72-25 to Sleepy Eye St. Mary's and Sleepy Eye respectively.
The win improves Cleveland to 1-2 on the season and the team will return to action Friday, Dec. 3, when the Clippers travel to Madelia