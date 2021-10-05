Tuesday night, the St. Peter girls soccer team welcomed the Kasson-Mantorville KoMets to the Floyd B Johnson Memorial Field/Track. Each team was held to a single goal on the night, though, and after a scoreless overtime, the teams earned a tie.
“We definitely stepped up our game and matched Kasson’s intensity,” said Saints head coach Breanna Landsteiner. “We have a few technique things we need to tweak before sections start next week, but hopefully we can keep this same intensity rolling into next week!”
The goal for St. Peter came from the foot of Adrianna Bixby and was unassisted.
A major reason for the the KoMets being held to a single goal was the play of team voted player of the game, Katie Gurrola. She played her signature aggressive style and was able to cut off several attempts before shots were able to be taken.
We had a lot of injuries last night. We have two more games this week. So hopefully we can get a lot of rest this weekend before our first sections game.
“She came out of the box and challenged the Kasson’s forwards and came up with some amazing saves,” said Landsteiner. “She is the reason they only got one goal as she was pretty impressive all night!”
The next match for the Saints will be a road battle against Waseca Thursday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m., before hosting Fairmont Friday at 7 p.m.