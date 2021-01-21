Led with a pair of pins each by Brogan Hanson at 152 pounds and Nathan Pettis at 285, St. Peter wrestling team earned a 1-1 split in the Jackson County Central triangular Thursday.
The Saints defeated Adrian Area 53-21 in the first match and then fell to JCC 43-28 in the second round.
Nine other Saints finished the night 1-1. Four earned a pin: Evan Walter at 120, Harold Born at 138, Cole Filand at 171 and Leighton Robb at 182. Two Saints earned a major decision: Charlie Born at 113, Nakiye Mercado at 126 and Noah Hunt at 132. Kole Guth at 170 won a decision.
JCC, which also beat Adrian Area 55-24, upped to 5-1.
The Saints (2-2) travel to Tri-City United at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 to face the Titans and Sibley East Wolverines in a triangular.
St. Peter's home opening triangular is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 versus Waseca and Worthington
The Saints head south again to Fairmont to meet Fairmont/Martin County West and Blue Earth Area at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.