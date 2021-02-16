The game was decided in the first 10 minutes.

Cleveland girls basketball team jumped to a 32-0 lead over Madelia on the way to a 65-16 victory on Monday night at Cleveland.

The Clippers led by 40-10 at halftime and outscored the Blackhawks 25-6 in the second half

Senior guard Macey Ziebarth led Cleveland with 23 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets.

Senior forward Halle McCabe scored a season-high 18 points for the Clippers.

Cleveland sophomore guard Kaylee Karels also scored in double digits with 12 points, including three 3-pointers.

Also for the Clippers, junior center Emily Kern chipped in eight points, and sophomore forward Sarina Remiger netted in four points.

Facing a winless team, the Clippers got a chance to experiment.

"We got to run some different defenses and different offenses," Cleveland head coach Joe Remiger said. "The girls are working together better as a team offensively and defensively. 

Madelia dropped to 0-6 overall.

Cleveland (4-3) hosts Valley Conference leader Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial (5-0) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

"Facing the best team in the conference Thursday night LCWM," Remiger said.

