After posting back-to-back shutout victories, the Minnesota River girls hockey team found themselves on the losing side of a 5-0 shutout from the Austin Packers. With several players missing from the lineup, the Bulldogs were unable to maintain the positive momentum that they have been building.
Senior goaltender Katie Gurrola made her first start of the season in net for Minnesota River and she turned away 19 of 24 shots.
The first goal — scored on a power play — came with 11 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first period and proceeded to give the Packers the momentum that carried them to the victory.
Austin was able to outshoot the Bulldogs 24-19 in the game.
Minnesota River returns to the ice Friday, Dec. 17, when the team hosts Morris/Benson with puck drop scheduled for 6 p.m.