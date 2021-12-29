Wednesday evening, the St. Peter Saints girls basketball team played its final game of the 2021 calendar year as they hosted the Mankato West Scarlets. As the Saints aimed to win their 10th straight game to start the season, the Scarlets had other intentions and played the spoiler, earning a 71-56 win to drop St. Peter to 9-1 on the year.
"Give West credit, they came out ready to play from the start and took it to us pretty much all game," said St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth. "They were much more crisp then we were and much more physical."
In the opening minutes of the game, the Saints defense was doing a great job of getting their hands into passing lanes and forcing turnovers. Unfortunately for St. Peter, the team wasn't able to find its rhythm on offense as several good looks from outside the arc seemed to go halfway down before rimming out.
Because of this, the Scarlets took an earl 17-10 lead before Josie Wiebusch drained a three pointer to stop a small run. Wiebusch made a slick spin move through the lane a few possession later and made a layup to tie the game at 19-19.
The teams traded baskets with Annika Southworth splashing a three to tie things back up at 24-24 with 5:40 to go in the half. The offensive momentum picked up in the final minutes of the half as Mankato West hit a buzzer beating put back to take a 40-35 lead into halftime.
The second half saw St. Peter tighten the game earn after Southworth drained a jumper to cut the deficit to three points, but that would prove to be the closest the Saints would come to making the comeback.
The Scarlets went on a 23-6 run as they had a stretch where it seemed they were incapable of missing a shot and the first time it seemed as though St. Peter was getting some momentum back came with just over five minutes to go when Lilly Ruffin pulled down an offensive rebound before putting it back up and in through contact. The closest they Saints would come came with just under two minutes to go when Rhyan Holmgren dove to the basket for a layup cutting the lead to 11.
The Scarlets were able to dribble out their final possessions of the evening as they held on and earned the 71-56 win.
Holmgren led the Saints in scoring with 21 points while finished with 12. Ruffin led the team in rebounds with eight, three of them coming on the offensive end, and added six points.
"There is a lot we can learn from this game and hopefully a little break will be good for the girls," coach Southworth said.
St. Peter gets a break as the team won't return to the hardwood until Thursday, Jan. 6 when they host Fairmont with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.