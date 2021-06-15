St. Peter sophomore Adrianna Bixby rallied from a slow start to finish with an 86 and tie for 16th out of 87 golfers in the first round of the State Class AA girls golf tournament Tuesday at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.
In her first time at state, Bixby started 12-over par on her first four holes. That included a 5-over 9 on the 13th hole.
However, Bixby shot just 2-over par on the last 14 holes to finish with a 14-over 44-42 (86).
“Adrianna started slow today but then put together a string of five pars to finish the first nine,” St. Peter head coach Pat Klubben said. “She completed the round with nine pars and one birdie.”
Bixby will tee off at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday as she completes her final round.
Mallory Belka of Perham was the individual leader with a 1 over 73.
Lake City was leading in the team competition with a score of 343.
Team scores, round one showed:
1. Lake City 343
2. Fergus Falls 359
2. Minnewaska 362
4. Providence Academy 365
5. Pequot Lakes 367
6. St. Croix Lutheran 373
7. Fairmont 392
8. Hermantown 397