The No. 2 doubles duo of seniors Chase Yeager and Konrad Wernsing won the lone match for St. Peter 7-5, 6-3 as the Saints dropped a 6-1 Big South Conference decision to host New Ulm on Thursday.
The Saints came close in two other matches as senior Kelson Lund lost in three sets at No. 2 singles 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, and the No. 3 doubles team of sophomores Ben Taylor and Colton Abels fell 6-7 (3-7), 0-6.
St. Peter (1-4 overall, 0-1 Big South) hosts St. James at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a rescheduled match.