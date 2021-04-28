The St. Peter boys golf team placed fourth in the first Big South Conference East Division meet Monday, April 26 at at Interlaken Golf Club in Fairmont.
Team scores show: BEA 145, Fairmont 164, New Ulm 168, St. Peter 170, JCC 182 and Waseca 187.
Logan Moe and Kendall Nicolai led the Saints with 42s. Moe carded four pars, and Nicolai tallied one birdie and three pars. They are both in 12th place after today in the Big South East Division.
Also scoring for the team was Blake Magelee and Anthony Nicolai who both shot 43. Nicolai had the team's other birdie for the day and three pars, while Magelee had four pars in his nine holes. They are in 15th place.
Kaiden Brovold and Marshall Nicolai shot 44. Nicolai carded four pars and Brovold three. They are in 19th place in the standings.
"We simply were not ready as a team to golf today, and I will take responsibility for that," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. "Maybe the weather being calm and 70 degrees was too nice for us? We dug ourselves a hole in the Big South East, both team wise and individually, and have a lot of hard work and grinding ahead of us to make up some ground on the three teams currently in front of us. I know the boys are up for the challenge, and we will be working on many aspects of our games as practice time allows. Interlaken golf course is a must-hit fairway course, and we simply did not do that today."
St. Peter's next meet is the the Titan Invite Thursday at Montgomery. Saturday the Saints (14-5 overall, 8-3 conference) are back in Fairmont for the Cardinal Invite.