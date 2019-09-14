In a shootout at Wilson Field, the host Blue Earth Area Buccaneers held off a strong comeback from St. Peter and salvaged a 46-36 win on Friday.
St. Peter quarterback Wyatt Olson led the comeback, completing 28 of 55 passes for 282 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed six times for 32 yards.
Wide receiver Ethan Volk made 10 catches for 66 yards and one touchdown and rushed once for 7 yards. Michael Connor carried the ball five times for 7 yards, ran back one kick for 14 yards and two punts for 27 yards. Jamarian Robinson ran once for 4 yards and had one kickoff return for 7 yards.
Running back Vinny Guappone led in rushing with 17 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown and caught six passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. He also ran back three kicks for 62 yards.
Josh Johnson made five receptions for 25 yards. Ethan Grant caught two for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Jack Havey caught two for 28 yards. One reception each went to Carter Wendroth (19 yards), Wareke Gillette (13 yards) and Robinson (9 yards).
Ryan Wilmes led the Saints' defense with 10 tackles. Carson Kennedy had eight tackles. Ryan Sandland made seven stops and recovered a fumble. Connor had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Jack Sourbeck made four tackles and a quarterback sack. Gillette, Grant, Kai Anderson, Nathan Fogal, Robinson all had two stops. Jason Beckman had a quarterback sack.
The Bucs, who improved to 3-0, jumped to a 19-0 lead in the first half and led by as much as 40-14 late in the third quarter.
The Saints (1-2) fumbled on their first run from scrimmage to put BEA on St. Peter's 46-yard line. But the Saints held the Bucs on downs.
BEA then stopped the Saints' drive and took over at St. Peter's 35-yard line. Three plays later, quarterback Gavin Storbeck completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Caelan Sanders with 8:26 left in the first quarter. Kean Hicks' extra point kick made it 7-0.
Cameron Anderson ran back an interception 45 yards to give the Bucs a 13-0 lead to 8:02 left in the first quarter. The extra point kick went wide.
Then the Bucs drove 87 yards on five plays, capped off with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Storbeck to Anderson. The pass for 2 points fell incomplete, and BEA led 19-0 with 11:52 to play in the second quarter.
St. Peter answered with an nine-play, 34-yard drive for touchdown, capped off on a 39-yard pass from Olson to Guappone with 6:45 left in the second quarter. Ryan Braun kicked the extra point to bring the Saints within 19-7.
The Saints cut the Bucs' lead to 19-14 on an eight-play, 54-yard drive, ending with a 2-yard pass from Olson to Volk and the extra point kick by Braun with 36 seconds to play in the first half. That's how the half ended.
But the Bucs dominated the second half, scoring three unanswered touchdowns to increase their lead to 40-14.
Sanders ran back the second-half opening kickoff 77 yards, Storbeck completed a two-point conversion pass to Jack Hermann to give the Bucs a 27-14 lead at 11:50 left in the third quarter.
Anderson scored his third touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Storbeck, the two-point pass conversion fell incomplete, and the Bucs led 33-14 with 6:36 left in the third quarter.
Sanders then caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Storbeck. Hicks kicked the extra point, and the Bucs led 40-14 with 1:10 to play in the third quarter.
Sandland recovered a fumble, and the Saints scored on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Olson to Grant with 10:54 to go in the game. Braun kicked the extra point, and BEA led 40-21.
The Bucs upped their lead to 46-21 on a 55-yard run by Koby Nagel at 10:41 of the fourth quarter. The kick failed.
Grant caught his second straight touchdown pass from Olson, a 60-yarder, with 7:16 to play. Braun kicked the extra point to cut the Bucs' lead to 46-28.
The Saints scored again on an 11-yard run by Guappone, and Olson ran in for two points, to cut the BEA lead to 46-36 with 3:38 to play.
The Bucs then ran the clock down to 2:31 before punting to the Saints at their 9-yard line.
The Saints drove down to BEA's 39-yard line before Nagel intercepted a pass to end the game.
St. Peter hosts Marshall (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.