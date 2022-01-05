As the Minnesota River Bulldog boys hockey team returned to action for the first time in calendar year 2022, the team took to the road to take on the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers. Despite a four goal performance, the Bulldogs were downed by the Lancers who were able to jump out to a 6-1 lead after two periods of action.
The loss drops Minnesota River to 3-6 on the season and marks the third consecutive loss for the team.
LC-H opened the night scoring the first three goals before the Bulldogs responded at 15:28 when Drew Simonette scored the even strength goal with an assist by Ethan Hathaway. The Lancers added three more goals in the second period that were not answered and in the third period they once again scored first.
Judson Narum scored the second goal of the night for Minnesota River and was assisted by Chase Goecke before Kellen O'Keefe scored with an assist from Travis Kotek. The final goal for the Bulldogs was scored by Simonette, his second of the night, and he was assisted on the goal by Brooks Reicks and Kotek, his second assist of the game.
Minnesota River returns to action Thursday, Jan. 6 when the team travels to Waseca to battle the Bluejays with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.