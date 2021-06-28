Mankato Nationals Legion baseball pitcher Hayden Mellon threw a four-hit, complete game with eight strikeouts and no walks in picking up a 5-2 win over St. Peter on Monday at Veterans Field.
St. Peter starting pitcher Josh Rob lasted four innings, allowing three runs on three hits, four walks and one hit by pitch, while striking out two in getting the loss.
Relief pitcher Connor Bjorling threw the last three innings, allowing two runs on five hits, one walk, one hit by pitch and one strikeout.
Four St. Peter players had a hit each.
Right fielder/lead-off hitter Brogan Hanson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
Robb batted 1-for-3 with a run.
Third baseman Isaiah Jacobson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Bjorling batted 1-for-1.
St. Peter jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Hanson led off with a single to center and stole second. Robb singled to left to put runners on first and third. Center fielder Ethan Grant drove in Hanson with a ground out. Jacobson reached on an infield hit to drive in Robb.
The Nationals tied it 2-2 with two runs in the second inning. Three walks loaded the bases. A single to center by Joe Rogers drove in two runs.
Mankato took a 3-2 lead with a run in the fourth on a single and a triple to right center.
The Nationals increased their lead to 5-2 with two runs in the sixth inning on a walk, singled, double and sacrifice fly.
St. Peter is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Jordan at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday, July 1 at Veterans Field. Then the Saints finish off the regular season at home versus Sleepy Eye at 6 p.m. at Vets.