No. 6 seeded St. Peter (8-0-2) hosts No. 11 seeded Jordan (1-6-0) in the first round of the Section 2A girls soccer playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter Middle School.
The winner meets the winner of No. 3 Mankato East (7-0-4)) and No. 14 Worthington (1-7-1) on Thursday at the high seed.
No. 1 seeded Waconia (9-0-2) was scheduled to play No. 16 Tri-City United (0-7), but TCU forfeited 1-0.
In other first-round games at 7 p.m. Monday, No. 2 Southwest Christian (10-1) hosts No. 15 Mankato Loyola (1-8-1), No. 4 Holy Family Catholic (7-4-0) hosts No. 13 Cannon Falls (3-8-0), No. 5 Mankato West (6-2-2) hosts No. 12 Faribault (0-10-0) at Caswell Park, No. 7 Waseca (4-1-1) hosts No. 10 Marshall (3-5-0), and No. 8 New Ulm (7-5) forfeited to No. 9 Albert Lea (4-5-1) 1-0. The quarterfinals are Thursday at the high seeds. The semifinals Oct. 20 at the high seed. The final is Oct. 22 at the high seed.