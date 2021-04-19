Brett Pfarr won the 182-pound championship at the 2012 Minnesota state high school wrestling tournament as a member of the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team.
He qualified for the NCAA national championships three times (2015-17) with the University of Minnesota Gophers where he graduated in 2017.
And he placed fourth in the 2019 U.S. Open Senior Men's Freestyle championships at 86 kilograms (190 pounds).
As one of the top five, that qualified him to compete at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Trials April 2-3 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
"It probably was the pinnacle of my wrestling career to compete at the trials," Pfarr said. "It was an incredible experience."
He won his first match over Sam Brooks of Iowa 9-3. Brooks scored a take down in the first period and a step-out point early in the second to lead 3-1, but then Pfarr scored a take down and on a leg-lace to lead 5-3, then added another take down and a couple of step-out points to win.
"I never had beaten him in college," Pfarr said. "It's a testament to my coaching and training leading up to the event."
In the second round quarterfinals (top 8), Pfarr ran into 2018 World champion David Taylor of Penn State and lost by technical fall 11-0. Taylor went on to win the weight class and the Olympic berth.
Pfarr had another shot in the consolation bracket, but he was eliminated Nate Jackson of the University of Indiana 9-2.
While he finished with a 1-2 record and didn't reach the highest level in wrestling, Pfarr said he was satisfied with his performance at the Olympic Trials.
"It was extremely tough competition," Pfarr said. "It's the best I've wrestled in over a year. I had a more focused lifestyle, more focused training and the right people helping me."
Training with the Gopher Wrestling Club, which is affiliated with Minnesota Wrestling, Pfaar thanks all the Minnesota wrestling coaches for their involvement in his training. Specifically he credits the full-time club coach Dustin Schlatter and the new strength training program and training coach Josh McClain.
"I thank all the people around me for giving me support," Pfarr said.
He got a lot of support at the trials as his whole family, friends and old coaches came to see him compete at the trials, which attracted from 5,000 to 6,000 fans.
Although Pfarr had previously experienced even bigger crowds of 20,000 at the NCAA championships, he said, "It was awesome to compete in front of a modest-sized crowd. It was exciting after COVID the amount of viewership we had."
Pfaar, 27, is retiring from wrestling, but he's staying involved in the sport coaching at the youth and prep levels and as a mentor to athletes.
He works with a many wrestlers in the Minnesota River Conference including LS-H, Sibley East and Tri-City United who train at the Pfarr farm in which they turned a machine shop into a wrestling shed. One of his students is Dylan Novak, LS-H's top wrestler this season.
Pfarr, who lives in Minneapolis but still helps on the farm in Le Sueur, also coaches in the Owatonna freestyle wrestling program.
"I'm excited to put my time and energy into many new places," Pfarr said.