COACHES
Head coach: Mary Lager is entering her 29th year as the Head Swimming and Diving coach at SPHS.
Abby Moore is in her third season of coaching with the SPHS Swimming and Diving Team and entering her third year of teaching 7-8 grade PE at the middle school. Moore has competitive experience in both swimming and diving and is serving as the diving coach.
Jennifer Denzer is a second year swim coach for St. Peter. Denzer has been involved in swimming for almost 15 years, starting with swim club, high school, and as a parent of two varsity swimmers.
MOVED ON
Amelia Dickie, Shelby Graft, Morgan Kelly, Kathryn Larson and Kaylee More.
2020 RECORD
3-5 in dual meets.
2021 SEASON OUTLOOK
The swimming and diving team is looking forward to having a full season of competition this fall. We have a great group of upperclassmen that will lead the team at practice and at swim meets. We have athletes returning that have trained over the summer in preparation for the 2021 season. We also have a number of first year participants that we are excited to work with.
STRENGTHS OF THE TEAM
This year the team is determined to make the most of every opportunity. We have strong swimmers who have section and State Meet experience, plus we have a very talented group of divers who contribute to our success. Combine that with good leadership and quality practices, we should be in good shape this season.
WHAT WE NEED TO WORK ON
Most importantly we need to stay health, instill good practice habits, and use our time wisely at the pool. We will focus on developing mentally tough and confident athletes by getting stronger, faster and more efficient in the water.
WHAT WE HOPE TO ACCOMPLISH
We want to grow as a team in strength and numbers. We expect to see each athlete steadily improve as the season progresses. We will strive to be highly competitive at our dual meets, invites and section meets. Finally, we hope to return to the State Swimming and Diving Championship Meet.
RETURNING LETTER
WINNERS
Seniors: Brianna Baker — 2 year letter winner, diving; Olivia Denzer — 4 year letter winner, distance freestyle; Katie Frey — 2 year letter winner diving; Ellie Johnson — 4 year letter winner, distance freestyle and individual medley; Anna Klatt — 1 year letter winner, diving; Jaiden Landsom — 5 year letter winner, butterfly, backstroke and individual medley; Lauren Odland — 2 year letter winner, breaststroke and freestyle; Morgan Peterson — 4 year letter winner, backstroke and freestyle; Salena Smit — 3 year letter winner, backstroke, butterfly and individual medley.
Juniors: Isabel Avant — 3 year letter winner, freestyle and backstroke; Anna Boomgaarden — 4 year letter winner, individual medley and butterfly; Maya Pettis — 3 year letter winner, freestyle and breaststroke.
Sophomores: Hannah Denzer — 3 year letter winner, distance freestyle; Laura Klatt — 1 year letter winner, diving; Paige Wachal — 2 year letter winner, freestyle and individual medley; Eve Zimmerman — 1 year letter winner, freestyle and backstroke.
Freshmen: Addison Landsom — 2 year letter winner, breastroke and freestyle; Trista Landsom — 2 year letter winner, butterfly, backstroke and freestyle.
Keep Your Eye On
Izzy Johnson, Sara Coe, and Sophia Ruffing in the freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke events.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 — Seniors
6- Juniors
8 — Sophomores
7- Freshman
5 — Eighth grade
7 — Seventh grade