Marshall's unblemished season continued at the expense of the St. Peter girls basketball team, as the Tigers ousted the Saints 55-35 in semifinal Section 2AAA action Saturday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Saints' season ended at 21-6, with the Tigers moving on at 27-0 into the section title game Thursday versus Waconia at Lund Center. The Wildcats improved to 18-10 with a 78-60 victory over Mankato West.
Defense, typically the Saints' strength, proved the difference for Marshall in Saturday's victory as the Tigers limited St. Peter inside and out. The Saints managed to get off just 23 field goal attempts from inside the arc, hitting 12 for 52 percent. But they struggled from outside, connecting on just 2 of 11 for a combined 43 percent. The Tigers connected on 18 of 39 two-point field goal attempts, 2 of 9 from beyond the arc for an overall efficiency of 44 percent.
"Marshall is a very good team that plays really good defense," Saints coach Bob Southworth said after the game. "They did a very good job of taking away our inside game. We knew we would have to knock down three-pointers to beat them."
St. Peter kept it close through much of the first half, but Marshall's tight defense prompted a four-minute Saints' scoreless streak midway. Still, the Saints closed to within two points at 15-13 with five minutes left in the half as St. Peter's defense kept the game close. But Marshall outscored the Saints 12-4 the rest of the first half to head into intermission up ten at 27-17.
The second half was a near mirror of the first, as the Tigers outscored the Saints by a 28-18 margin. St. Peter kept within striking distance through midway into the second half, down 38-27 with 8:33 remaining. But Marshall went on a 17-8 advantage the rest of the way for the 55-35 victory.
"I thought the girls played hard and really gave a good defensive performance," Southworth said. "Unfortunately, sometimes in the playoffs you run into really good teams."
Marshall handed St. Peter two of its six losses on the season. The Saints' other losses also came at the hands of solid basketball programs: Waseca, Minnehaha Academy, Hutchinson and Mankato West.
"I told the girls I was proud of the year we had and that they have a lot to be proud of for the season they had," Southworth added.
Just two seniors graduate from the Saints roster: Sarah Conlon and Amelia Carlson.
Madison More led the St. Peter offense, hitting 4 of 5 field goal attempts for 8 points. Josie Wiebusch, Rhyan Holmgren and Morgan Kelly each added 7 points. Other St. Peter scoring: Conlon 4, Abby Maloney 2.
Kelly led the Saints with 7 rebounds.
Emily Meier led the Tigers with 17 points, followed by Paige Andries with 11. Other Marshall scoring: Jordyn Hilgermann 9, Abigail Wendroff 8, Lenei Estrada 5, Megan Wegner 3, Natalee Sample 2.
St. Peter 17 - 18 — 35
Marshall 27 - 28 — 55