For the second straight game, Cleveland football team started strong but fell to 0-2 with a 26-12 loss to Lester Prairie (2-0) on Friday.
"We got off to a great start scoring on a two explosive plays by Tyce Shook," Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson said. "He had a catch and a run both over 50 yard and both went for TD's. For the second week in a row we started strong using the schemes that we worked on all week in practice. Just like last week, our kids played very hard. The problem is all of our players are going both ways, and their effort and heart is amazing — but they just wear out. We have great athletes that can do special things, but they are not big and they get beat up as the game foes on."
Shook finished with three receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown and two rushes for 73 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Alex McCabe completed 10 of 24 pass attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball nine times for 16 yards. Carter Dylla completed one of one passes for 48 yards and caught two passes for 8 yards.
Tommy Kennedy ran six times for 16 yards.
Other with pass receptions were Issac Mueller two for 21 yards, Ben Holden one for 48 yards and Eric Rohlfing two for 10 yards.
Rohlfing also led the Cliopers woith 14 tackles. Kennedy and Tanyon Hoheisel mad 11 tackles apiece.
Lester Prairie also defeated St. Clair/Loyola 42-13 in the season opener.
The Clippers ourney to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Janesville. JWP lost to Mayer Lutheran 35-6 and St. Clair/Loyola 27-14.